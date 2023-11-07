NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane is a 23-point favorite over Tulsa Saturday morning at Yulman Stadium.

The Wave is also 23rd in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Tulane is the highest ranked group of 5 team in the rankings.

The game against Tulsa marks the fourth straight that Tulane is a double digit favorite. Tulane has won the last three by a total of 12 points, including 13-10 Saturday at East Carolina.

Tulane is ranked 20th nationally in total defense. The defense is coordinated by Shiel Wood.

Tulane leads the American Athletic Conference in rushing yards allowed per game (77.9). Tulane has also punted 23 times, a conference low.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Yulman Stadium.

