LAPLACE, La. — The St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated the Shaw Eagles 6-4 Monday afternoon after posting 4 runs in the 5th inning.

Shaw would score 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning, but their comeback effort would be cut short thanks to great defensive plays form the Comets.

St. Charles Catholic 6 Archbishop Shaw 4



(WP): Ryan Laiche

Cade Pregeant (3-4, 2B, RBI)

Anthony Fernandez (2-4, 2 RBI)

Josh Tamplain (1-3, 3B, RBI)



Comets move to 11-9-1 on the season, will next travel to Baton Rouge for a 6pm contest vs. University Lab on Wednesday. — SCCCometBaseball (@SCCBaseball2021) April 6, 2021

St. Charles Catholic is back in action Wednesday night at University Lab.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.