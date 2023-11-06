NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans men’s basketball program opened the 2023-24 season with a 100-70 blowout over the Millsaps Majors at Lakefront Arena Monday night. The season-opening victory marks the first 100-point scoring game for the Privateers since 2021.

New Orleans (1-0) will host their second game this weekend at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 for Homecoming versus SUNO. Tickets are available at unoprivateers.com/tickets.

Jordan Johnson led the way for New Orleans with 18 points and four assists. Omarion Henry joined him in double-figures with 17 points and five rebounds to earn Player of the Game. Henry shot 58% from the field at seven of 12 from the field.

Jah Short’s collegiate debut did not disappoint as the freshman rounded out the double-figure trio by chipping in 13 points, three rebounds and three steals.

D’ante Bell put up nine points and seven rebounds while also being perfect from the foul line (5-5). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse and James Glisson III added seven points apiece. Carlos Hart, Mason Jones, and Jamond Vincent piled on six points apiece. Vincent led the Privateers in rebounds with nine and assists with six.

Kaleb Jenkins and Darrius Washington contributed four points each, while Washington also got four boards. Freshman Dorian Booker made his collegiate debut by scoring a bucket, while sophomore Dorian Hill also contributed a point.

New Orleans took a few minutes to heat up as they went back and forth with the Majors in scoring before going on an 11-4 run that was ignited by a monster Henry dunk at the 16:30 mark. A three-pointer from Johnson, combined with a pair of free-throws and two more shots from Henry put the Privateers at 17-8. The Majors responded quickly as Aaron Ursin led their 9-2 run with a pair of field goals to tie the game just under 11 minutes at 17.

The Majors remained within reach, tying with the Privateers on six separate occasions before Johnson sparked another run (25-9) with seven minutes remaining in the half that put the Privateers up for good. In those seven minutes alone, the Privateers had six steals, forced nine turnovers, and made nine of 11 shots at the foul line closing out the half 57-39.

The Privateers’ effectiveness on offense allowed them 22 points in the paint in the second half. Their defense forced nine turnovers in the entire second half and held Millsaps to 4-of-16 shooting in the first ten minutes.

New Orleans kept its offensive pace by making eight of their first 10 attempts to extend the lead to 74-48 at the 13:25 mark. The Privateers increased their lead to as many as 37 points as they cruised to the 100-70 victory.

This was the first time the Privateers scored 100 points since February 21, 2021, in a 101-105 overtime loss to Nicholls. It also marks the first time the Privateers beat an opponent by 30 points since the 79-41 win over Spring Hill on November 13, 2021, over Spring Hill. The victory was truly a team effort as every Privateer who played scored.

