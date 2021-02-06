Better Super Bowl seat: Tulane Stadium or Superdome? Our experts say…

Crowds at the 1970 Super Bowl at halftime on Jan. 11, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo)

NEW ORLEANS — Perhaps only a handful of New Orleanians can recall the look and feel of the original Tulane Stadium, which opened with 35,000 seats in 1926 before blossoming to 81,000 strong in 1947 to become the largest football stadium in the south.

Built on an old sugar plantation, the brick and concrete structure was often referred to as the “Sugar Bowl Stadium” and served as the host site for the first NFL Championship held in New Orleans on Jan. 11, 1970 – Super Bowl IV.

Tulane Stadium would go on to host a total of three Super Bowls, including VI and IX, before the game moved in 1978 to the still state-of-the-art Superdome, which has hosted seven Super Bowls with an eighth scheduled for 2025.

Tulane Stadium hosting the Steelers against the Vikings in Super Bowl IX. (AP Photo/Boone)

The Superdome is packed as the Cowboys and Broncos meet at Super Bowl XII. (AP Photo)

New Orleans has hosted the second-most Super Bowls (10) of any city in the nation, with only Miami hosting more — by one — with 11.

But when it comes to atmosphere, which venue was better – Tulane Stadium or the Superdome?

WGNO sports director Ed Daniels, who sat in the stands for Super Bowl IV as a 12-year-old boy before eventually attending and/or covering six total, was joined by longtime Times Picayune sportswriter Will Peneguy to discuss that inaugural New Orleans game and which stadium is their personal favorite.

“When I think of the Super Bowl, even to this day, before I think of the Superdome, I think of Tulane Stadium,” admitted Daniels on the set of Sports Zone.

Peneguy agreed with one caveat: “Tulane Stadium, except for the parking, was ideal.”

Watch the complete conversion below: