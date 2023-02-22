NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 HBCU Classic is just around the corner, an all-star game ready to showcase some of the most talented players looking to make it into the NFL.

Presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, this post-season event looks to provide invaluable exposure to NFL recruiters while highlighting while celebrating Black culture and history.

Several big names were in the Big Easy on Wednesday to announce the event, including:

James “Shack” Harris , Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founderand 2012 Inductee. First Black quarterback ever named Pro Bowl MVP

Doug Williams , Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee. First Black quarterback ever named Super Bowl MVP

Coach Trei Oliver , Head Football Coach for North Carolina Central, and Team Gaither Co-Head Coach

Coach Richard Hayes, Jr. , Head Football Coach for Fayetteville State, and Team Gaither Co-Head Coach

Coach Eric Dooley , Head Football Coach for Southern University, and Team Robinson Co-Head Coach

Coach Chennis Berry , Head Football Coach for Benedict College, and Team Robinson Co-Head Coach

Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, Vice President of Production, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; and Chair of the HBCU Legacy Bowl Committee

The event will be broadcasted live on the NFL Network. Buy tickets here.