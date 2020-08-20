Bennie Fowler talks offseason journey to the Saints

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday, Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler talked about how one private workout with Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders helped lead to a contract.

Fowler said, “I just wanted an opportunity to get in front of Drew (Brees). Emmanuel (Sanders) invited me so I decided to go out there and a couple rounds in he asked me if I was on a team and I was like, ‘No, I’m not on a team right now because of COVID. I haven’t had a chance to work out with anybody or travel to any teams.’ And he was like, ‘I’m going to call our guys right after this.’ I was like, okay, we’ll see. Then my agent maybe called me like a day or two later and said, ‘hey, Drew really did call about you and whatever you did, you must have really impressed him.’ To get in front of a Hall of Fame quarterback, even just to catch passes from him, if nothing came out of it, I learned a lot from him and I’m glad that it did come to this to where they reached out to me and signed me. They just said, ‘once training camp starts, we’ll bring you in for a workout.’ And they just ended up signing me because Drew vouched for me so hard.”

Fowler adds another set of experienced hands to the Saints receivers room.

A Super Bowl 50 Champion, he spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

In 2018 Fowler saw stints in Chicago, New England and most recently the New York Giants. He says catching passes from guys like Peyton and Eli Manning and Tom Brady has taught him a lot.

Now, he’s excited to learn from another future hall of fame quarterback.

Fowler said, “Drew’s attention to detail is up there with all the quarterbacks I’ve played with. His timing is incredible just the way he throws the ball he’s on time with everything goes through every read. Even though I don’t play quarterback you can just learn a lot through his preparation and how he handles his business.”

