Bengals start fast, find combination to close out Titans

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season’s victory total of two as they head into a bye week. Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0. Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead. But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

