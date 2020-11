CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the 33-25 win against Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects injured quarterback Joe Burrow to have knee surgery sometime this week.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow will head out West this week to have reconstructive knee surgery on his ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in LA. He is expected to make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Taylor said the surgery on Burrow’s damaged left knee is set for midweek, but he declined to share any other details.

Zac Taylor News Conference https://t.co/UhVbu0O6tr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 30, 2020

Burrow’s promising rookie season ended Nov. 22.

The top overall draft pick by the Bengals is expected to be ready to play again sometime next season.