Bengals QB Burrow OK after precautionary hospital visit

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday after a precautionary hospital visit.

#Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

He suffered a bruised throat during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow was taken to the hospital but wasn’t admitted.

The Bengals go on the road against the Detroit Lions this week.

Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat.

The quarterback was sacked three times and hit at least eight more times.

Joe Burrow is back on the field after taking this brutal hit 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/IrYplqP25o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

He absorbed a violent hit from two Packers at the end of a second-quarter run that kept him on the ground for an extended period.