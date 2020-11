CINCINNATI, Oh. – Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke with media on Monday about Joe Burrow’s injury after learning that Burrow had torn both his ACL and MCL.

Taylor says that Burrow is in “good spirits” and “we expect him to have surgery and rehab and make a full recovery and be ready for the 2021 season.”

{Video Courtesy: The Cincinnati Bengals}