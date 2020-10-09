Benched: Riverdale out 2 weeks, 20 East Jeff offensive players benched after contact with Covid-19 Riverdale player

Riverdale high school won’t play football for the next two weeks, and 20 offensive players from East Jefferson will be quarantined for 14 days after coming into contact with a Riverdale defensive player who tested positive for Covid-19, according to two sources who spoke to WGNO Sports.

East Jefferson defeated Riverdale 41-13 Wednesday night at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Riverdale’s games against King and Higgins are cancelled.

East Jefferson can continue to play, but it would be very difficult without the vast majority of its offense.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Bonnabel and King the next two weeks. East Jefferson can elect not to play, and their power points will be divided by six games, instead of eight.