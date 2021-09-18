HIGHLIGHTS: Belle Chasse overcomes soggy conditions, South Plaquemines Hurricanes

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — After weather delay caused by lightning, the Belle Chasse Cardinals were finally able to start their season after missing the first two weeks due to Hurricane Ida.

But on Saturday afternoon at Belle Chasse Stadium, the Cardinals were facing another storm – the South Plaquemines Hurricanes. Despite fielding a young team, which included both a freshman and 8th-grader platooning at quarterback, South Plaquemines, who lost its opener on Aug. 20 against Cox (Harvey), came to play in the first half.

With starting quarterback knocked out of the game early in the first quarter, backup Alfred Carter came in took a keeper five yards for the score.

Cardinals up early, 7-0.

Big story in the first half was the rain. Six fumbles between the two teams in the first half alone.

One slippery snap got away from the Cardinals punter Trey Furey, who tried to save the day, but Hurricanes defender Reed Sanger got the block while teammate Tylon Riley recovered inside the Belle Chasse 8-yard line.

Few plays later, the Hurricanes capitalized when freshman Daejawn Smith found Ezekiel Bourgeois for six.

South Plaquemines trailed 7-6 at the half after failing to convert on a two-point conversion.

The Cardinals pulled away in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points to win 35-6.

Belle Chasse starts the season 1-0 overall, while the Hurricanes drop to 0-2.

