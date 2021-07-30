Believe in 7: Michael Pratt explains meaning behind his arm tattoo

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Michael Pratt took over the starting job in the first quarter of Tulane’s matchup against Southern Miss. His 20 touchdown passes were the most by any true freshman quarterback in the FBS.

When Pratt goes back to pass, he flashes a tattoo of the word “Believe” on his throwing arm.

“I got it last year around this time maybe a little earlier,” said Pratt. “It’s just a way to remember Bryce. That was kind of his motto his whole football career was believe in 7.”

Pratt learned of the unexpected passing of Bryce Gowdy in late December of 2019.

Gowdy wore number seven as a wide receiver at Deerfield Beach high school, where he and Pratt were close teammates his senior year.

“He went through some real struggles being in and out of homes. That was something he went through, it was tough,” said Pratt. “But he was the kind of kid where he persevered and did everything he could to put a smile on his face. That was one thing, you’d never see him down no matter what situation he was going through, he would always carry himself the proper way and always be an inspiration to other people around him.”

A foundation was set up in Bryce Gowdy’s name. Its mission is to provide a space for youth and adults to manage their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.