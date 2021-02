FRISCO, Texas – The 2021 Southland Conference softball season officially begins Thursday, Feb. 11, marking opening day for three Southland schools. Thursday’s action will consist of four contests, followed by 21 games on Friday, 21 games on Saturday and nine games on Sunday for a total of 55 contests throughout the entirety of the first weekend.

Thursday’s action begins at 12:30 p.m., when Abilene Christian squares off against host UTEP, followed by a game with preseason No. 4 Oklahoma. Southeastern Louisiana’s opening pitch against South Dakota is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at North Oak Park in Hammond, La. McNeese is also set for a 5 p.m. battle of its own on the road against No. 5 LSU at the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, La., which will be streamed on SEC+ Network.