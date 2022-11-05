THIBODAUX, La. — Former Jesuit standout Perry Ganci is now a junior on the Nicholls State University defensive line.

Perry has seen tremendous growth in both himself and the Colonels football program since he first stepped foot on campus years ago.

“I think I grew a lot just knowing how to be a man for others. I learned that from Jesuit. Being there for others and pushing others to be better. Everyone in here wants the best for each other and that’s our standard here,” says Nicholls junior Perry Ganci.

Perry Ganci has lived up to that standard.

Last year, he was named an All-Southland First Team selection for his play on the field and a Southland All-Academic selection for his work in the classroom.

Perry entered the fall of 2022 a Preseason All-Southland First-Team selection and currently leads all defensive linemen in tackles.

He credits much of his success to both the staff at Nicholls and time spent in the Catholic League.

“When you play at a level like the Catholic League, it really helps you to make the transition, but you’ve still got to make the transition. You’ve got to buy into the system. When you come to Nicholls, there’s a standard here. You have to play to a certain standard. I think being from the Catholic League, they kind of instill that in you too,” says Ganci.

Before Perry Ganci was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.