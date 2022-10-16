THIBODAUX, La. — Leonard Kelly’s football resume is impressive, to say the least.

Kelly won back-to-back Class 4A state titles with the Edna Karr where he was named an All-State selection and District MVP his senior season.

Experiences he will forever take with him on his football journey.

“State championship, playoff game against Neville, and also the first game of the week against John Curtis Thursday night. Man, that was my best three games in high school. Record 23-2. I loved it,” says Nicholls quarterback Leonard Kelly.

In 2020, Kelly brought that winning pedigree to Nicholls State University, a place he has since grown both on and off the football field.

Kelly was called to lead the Colonels to victory last weekend in his first career start at Houston Christian.

A moment he was prepared for thanks to his time in Thibodaux and time as an Edna Karr Cougar.

“Playing at Edna Karr, it was like a college level on a high school level. The brothers, the teammates, the coaches, everything that they did for us to prepare us for college, it was all worth it and it showed last Saturday. My first game coming out as a starter, it showed on the field with the teammates with the players. After the game it was just a great feeling,” says Kelly.

Before Leonard Kelly was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.