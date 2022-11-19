NEW ORLEANS — Kylin White is the latest Catholic League standout to make an immediate impact at Nicholls.

White was college football ready after an all-district career at John Curtis and currently leads the Colonels in tackles.

“Playing at John Curtis was big for me. Coach JT, Coach Leon, and Coach Steve have a big program there and they know what they’re doing. They produce good athletes coming out and just being coached by one of the greatest is big,” says Nicholls freshman linebacker Kylin White.

Relationships and experiences as a Patriot factored heavily into his decision to play college ball at Nicholls.

“What made me choose Nicholls, it was just like a home atmosphere. They had a lot of things that I like, like, it’s a smaller school. I know a lot of teammates come here. They had Collin Guggenheim, Marquese Albert. They all came from Curtis. Elinus Noel, I have a lot of friends here. That’s what pulled me to come here. The home atmosphere,” says White.

The home atmosphere in Thibodaux is something Kylin saw his older brother, Hezekiah, embrace as a member of the Colonels 2018 championship team.

Now, the roles are reversed and Hezekiah serves as a great resource for his younger brother.

“He kind of pulled me to come over here. He just told me how it was. I came on a visit, and I just liked it and it just won me over. I talk to him every day about things I should work on and things I should do and he really helps me with it,” says White.

Before Kylin White was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.