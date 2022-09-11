{Video modified to meet web requirements}

THIBODAUX, La. — Former Destrehan star, Kohen Granier, was a key piece in Nicholls strong finish to the 2021 season.

Granier started 2 of the last 3 games and finished with 525 yards passing, 5 total touchdowns, and led the Colonels to wins over McNeese and Southeastern.

“Proved to myself that I can play. Proved to myself and everybody else that I deserved to be here, and I earned this spot,” says Nicholls quarterback Kohen Granier.

Since stepping foot on campus years ago, Kohen Granier has made it a point to battle and improve each day.

For the first time in his 6 seasons, he entered the fall 2022 season as QB1.

“I hope the coaches and my teammates can agree that looking back on my journey here resembles the standard that there is here. You know, never to give up, stay true, buy into the program, trust the process, all of those things that Coach Rebowe preaches every day. I just hope that my teammates and guys coming in the future can look back on my career and get some motivation from that,” says Granier.

Kohen Granier, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.

