THIBODAUX — Kaiden Jones was a two-time all-state selection, two-time all-metro selection, and a playmaking machine at St. Charles Catholic.

Jones was a pivotal part of the Comets’ undefeated season, which ended with a win over Lafayette Christian for the 2021 Division III state championship.

“It was a lifelong dream since I was a kid. My friends, that’s all we wanted to do was win state. I had been there twice before the last one and losing that really hurt. So, finally winning, you feel like you overcame something that has been holding you down and everything,” says former St. Charles Catholic standout St. Charles Catholic.

The Comets perfect season served as a beacon of hope for a St. Charles Catholic Community devastated by Hurricane Ida.

“It helped us bring light to the bad days that we had going on and we turned it into something really good,” says Jones.

Jones would turn it into something great.

He was offered by Nicholls the summer before his senior season that saw over 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a state title.

He signed with the Colonels in February.

“It pretty much felt like home. Showed me a lot of love on my recruitment and I know that chances, like I’m taking advantage of now, were here for me. Just felt like it was the right decision to take and take me farther in where I want to go with my goals and everything,” says Jones.

Jones has made an immediate impact in Thibodaux. So much so that he was named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list, which honors the FCS freshman of the year.

Before Kaiden Jones was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.