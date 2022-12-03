THIBODAUX, La. — Jamiran James was a four-year letterman and all-state selection at De La Salle, who started his college football career off at Tulane University and transferred to Nicholls ahead of the 2020 season.

“I had a lot of people I played with in high school, such as my twin, Julien Gums, and I know the program that we have over here was a really strong program and I was looking to make a transition so I could be more impactful on a team. So, I decided to come to Nicholls and it has been lovely ever since,” says Nicholls defensive lineman Jamiran James.

Jamiran’s move to Thibodaux reunited him with his twin, Jeremiah.

A person that has helped Jamiran become the football player he is today.

“He knows all of my weaknesses and all of my strengths and vice versa. So, he knows everything I’ve got to improve on and he brings it every time and he always wants to beat me so that competitiveness is always there,” says James.

Richie Mills: Is it still there?”

“Oh yeah, in anything that we do. Making our plate the fastest for Thanksgiving, playing cards, anything. It’s always competition,” says James.

Jamiran just wrapped up his third and most impactful season at Nicholls where he was featured in all 11 games on the 2022 schedule.

Off the field, he’s thoroughly enjoyed his time in Thibodaux, from the culture to the cuisine.

“Everything is probably more family oriented. It’s a smaller school so everybody is a lot more closer here and it’s still big-time football and we just love football around here. The food is still about what it was. See I’m a food guy and the food is still about what it was. So, yeah,” says James.

Jamiran James, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.