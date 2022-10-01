THIBODAUX, La. — Glen Thurmond has always been a talented player on talented teams, making a name for himself in the Catholic League ranks with the Archbishop Rummel Raiders.

“I feel like the best thing was just enjoying those guys. I think about it all the time, like going back to high school, like, man I really can’t believe I got to play with Ja’Marr Chase who’s already in the league. Things like that you always remember for the rest of your life,” says Nicholls senior defensive lineman Glen Thurmond.

Glen arrived in Thibodaux in 2018 and was called upon early in his Nicholls career to be a difference maker on the Colonels’ defensive line.

“The first two years we won Southland Conference Championships and it was a great moment, a great feeling. I got to play early as a freshman, which was pretty good, we all want that. I’m just so blessed to be here right now. Great teammates, great staff, great coaches, and everything,” says Thurmond.

Now a senior, Thurmond has played in 38 games and was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an academic and community leadership award given to the top scholar-athlete in all of college football.

This week, he was named a semi-finalist for the honor.

Glen Thurmond, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.