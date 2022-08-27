THIBODAUX, La. — Each week on the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, we will feature former prep football standouts currently playing college ball at Nicholls State University.

Evan Roussel’s dominant play in the trenches made him an All-State selection and offensive district MVP at St. Charles Catholic.

Production he would take to the college ranks at Nicholls State University.

“Number one, these guys really wanted me out here. Also, this is my one and only offer. I had a lot of other teams talk to me but because of my height and stuff, they didn’t want to pull the trigger on me. Also my cousin Lee was coaching here, that was a big part and these guys they love me out here and I love them too,” says Nicholls center Evan Roussel.

As a true freshman, Roussel started at center in Nicholls’ spring and fall 2021 seasons, earning multiple All-Southland Conference honors under his cousin and former offensive line coach Lee Roussel.

He heads into the fall of 2022 a sophomore as well as a preseason All-Southland Conference selection and preseason FCS All-American.

“I’m glad I’ve got the accolades and all that, but it’s still only preseason. I’m not trying to let it get to my head. I’m trying to take it as a way to work harder and get that end-of-the-season accolade also and also for the guys next to me. That’s the biggest reason I’ve got these accolades in the first place is the guys that play next to me,” says Roussel.

Before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.