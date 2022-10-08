THIBODAUX, La. — Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.

“My mom came here to play volleyball and basketball. My dad graduated high school in ’89, and came and played football here. My aunt from Wisconsin, she followed. My sister came here. So, really like my whole family came and graduated from here. I was the little kid, young, and always wanted to come to Nicholls,” says Nicholls junior wide receiver David Robinson Jr.

The decision to continue his football journey and family legacy in Thibodaux is one the junior wideout takes tremendous pride in.

“I take a lot of pride in it actually. One of the coolest things to happen to me, my uncle had my dad’s game jersey from when he was here and he gave it back to me my second year here. It was the first time my dad had seen the jersey, he didn’t even know my uncle had it. So, my dad wore that jersey to one of the scrimmages and that was cool just to see both of us in it,” says Robinson Jr.

You can catch David wearing jersey number 5 this fall.

It’s a number that has always had meaning to him and one previously worn by Nicholls’ all-time leading receiver Dai’Jean Dixon.

“I was 5 in high school. My birthday is May 5, 2000. So, like it’s 5/5, I’ve always been 5 and Dai’Jean was really my role model. I copied him, I studied him like he was film. I watched him every day. Me and him are real close. I follow him to this day. I spoke to him today. He’s done wonders for the porgram and I look up to him. So, hopefully I can fill in his shoes,” says Robinson Jr.

David Robinson Jr., before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.