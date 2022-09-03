{Video modified to meet web requirements}

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls running back room was decimated by injuries in 2021, forcing freshman Collin Guggenheim into action as the Colonels’ feature back.

Guggenheim would rise to the occasion with 5 straight 100-yard rushing games.

He would finish the season with 930 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Coach Rebowe always preaches to stay ready. So, I think I do a pretty good job of always staying prepared but when you go from being the 4th team guy to now you’re the guy, it’s kind of a shell shock. Kind of all hits you at once, so you don’t really have time to think. You kind of have to go back on your instincts and kind of what you created and the habits that you made while that time you were the 4th team guy,” says Nicholls sophomore running back Collin Guggenheim.

Collin Guggenheim is no stranger to a heavy workload.

It’s what he saw in his 4 years as a quarterback at John Curtis, rushing for over 3,700 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Repetitions that made for an easy transition from quarterback to running back in his first year at Nicholls State University.

“Obviously we ran the triple option at John Curtis, so a lot of the techniques and footwork that I used being a quarterback there really translate to what I do now as a running back. It’s a little bit different with different looks, but it’s the same concepts and same principles when I do run the ball,” says Guggenheim.

Collin Guggenheim, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.

Each week on the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, we will feature former prep football standouts currently playing college ball at Nicholls State University.

Show takes place every Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.