THIBODAUX, La. — Former St. Charles Catholic standout Bryce Authement was a baseball state champion and all-district football selection that helped the Comets reach the dome as a sophomore.

When it was time for Bryce to choose his college football destination, Nicholls State University had exactly what he was looking for.

“When I first came, I definitely looked into the coaching staff and I found that it’s basically like St. Charles, like home,” says Nicholls defensive back Bryce Authement.

The coaching style and campus size make Nicholls feel like home for Bryce Authement.

Its location is also close to home, where he can be near family and watch his younger brother Ayden Authement lead the Comets on Friday nights.

Ayden is the youngest of the Authemment football family. Before he was a state champion quarterback, he was in the 8th grade Bryce’s senior year.

“My main goal my senior year was to show him what it was like to be a leader wearing that number 7 like my brothers before me did. I really think he’s filling those shoes. I told him the other day after his game, if you ever met me in the gap, in the A gap, I would still put him on his butt,” says Authement.

Before Bryce Authement was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.