THIBODAUX, La. — Al’ Dontre Davis was a two-time all-state selection and two-time state champion at Lutcher High School.

His Bulldog family and former coach Lee Roussel were catalysts in his decision to transfer from TCU to Nicholls in the fall of 2020.

“Coach Lee (Roussel) was my coach in high school. So, he really had a big role in it. He was like, I know you might not come here from the jump but this is always going to be home and I knew this was going to be home,” says Nicholls senior Al’Dontre Davis.

Home is exactly what Nicholls football and the university have been to Al’Dontre Davis since he stepped foot on campus years ago.

“What I enjoy the most about Nicholls is the culture. Everybody feels like family. You might not even know Adam and Eve, but once you get to know that person, they’ll always take you under their wing,” says Davis.

This fall marks Davis’ third season at Nicholls.

He’s always been working, improving, and now he’s making his mark as one of the top pass catchers on the Colonels roster.

“The coaches tell me what to do and I just try to set myself up in that position to do what they say ten times better. I’m a receiver, so when the ball goes in the air I feel like there’s nobody else on the field but just me and that ball and I just try to make plays and do everything for me and the team,” says Davis.

Al’Dontre Davis, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.