Beckham’s 3-TD outing may signal return for Browns’ star

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has always been considered one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers. Last week, he finally played like one again. Beckham scored three touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns hung on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 to improve to 3-1. Beckham sealed the win with an electrifying 50-yard run on a reverse late in the fourth quarter. It was the first three-TD game for Beckham since 2015 when he was with the New York Giants. Beckham is healthy after being slowed by an injury in his first season with Cleveland. The Browns are counting on him to keep making big plays. Cleveland hosts Indianapolis on Sunday.