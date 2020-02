There was lots to celebrate Friday night at the Bear Trap in Kenner.

The Bonnabel Bruins finished off back to back district titles with a 96-47 win over Grace King. The Bonnabel senior class won its 100th game, and head coach Glenn Dyer won his 800th game at Bonnabel.

Here’s the story from WGNO Sports and Friday Night Sports presented by Delgado Community College.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

