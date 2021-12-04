Bear-ish result: Catholic scores, early holds off Jesuit for Division I title

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Catholic High Bears scored 14 points in the first quarter, and then ran off the last 9:02 of the game with a 16 play drive as the Bears defeated Jesuit 14-10 in the Division I championship game Saturday night at Yulman Stadium.

An announced crowd of 10,025 watched Catholic score two first quarter touchdowns.

At 10:45 of the first quarter, Catholic scored on a Jesuit miscue. The ball was snapped over the punter’s head. A wild scramble ensued for the ball, and it was recovered by Josh Robertson in the endzone for a Catholic score.

With 4:14 to go in the first quarter, quarter Daniel Beale threw a 6 yard TD pass to Daniel Harden.

Jesuit rallied with a 26 yard field goal from Aiden Corbello in the first quarter, and a three yard Jack Larriviere touchdown run in the second quarter.

That was the final score of the game.

Jesuit’s hopes for a first state title since 2014 fell short.

Catholic running back Tae Nicholas ran 25 times for 109 yards. He was the Bears’ Most Outstanding Player.

Jesuit quarterback Jack Larriviere was the Jays Most Outstanding Player in the game. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 112 yards. He also rushed 19 times for 33 yards.

The Jesuit defense was led by linebacker Dominic LoGiudice, who had 7 total tackles. In the entire season, the Jesuit defense allowed a total of 90 points.

Here’s head coach Ryan Manale after the game: