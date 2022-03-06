NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Newman boys in Lafayette, Ellender and Amite girls in Hammond all won state titles on Saturday, but the championship magic didn’t stop there.

The odds were stacked against the Archbishop Hannan boys and Ponchatoula girls, but their performances last night made the basketball weekend a special one.

Liberty may have been the favorite to win Division II on paper but Archbishop Hannan played like it on the court.



The Hawks started the game on an 18-2 run finished 27 for 33 from the field – that’s 81.8 percent – routing Liberty Magnet 81-60 to bring home the first male sports championship in Hannan history.



Freshman Drew Timmons led the way with 31 points.

The magic continued across the state as Parkway and the top player in the country Mikaylah Williams versus Ponchatoula for the Class 5A title at the University Center Saturday night.

With seven seconds left in regulation, Jaylee Womack hit this contested 3 to send the game to overtime.



From there, Ponchatoula’s all-time leading scorer took over, scoring 32 points including the game-winning jumper that gave the Lady Wave its first state title since 2015.