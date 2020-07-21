Bayou Classic postponed until the Spring

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In response to the SWAC announcing on Monday that the conference will be postponing fall sports to the spring, the Bayou Classic says it will do the same.

Officials released this statement Tuesday:

“The organizers of Bayou Classic agree with SWAC’s decision as the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters are our top priority.

And while, Fall football and the Annual Bayou Classic are cultural staples, the organizers of Bayou Classic commit to developing a plan so this important historic tradition continues when it is safe to do so.

With the planned move of SWAC football to the Spring, we remain optimistic that the iconic Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, will be played between Southern University and Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at some time in the future.”

The 47th Annual match-up between Grambling and Southern was scheduled for November.