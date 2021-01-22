Baylor added to 2021 LSU Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said Friday that the Tigers have added Baylor to their 2021 schedule.

LSU and Baylor will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Baylor replaces UT San Antonio as LSU’s opponent on March 13; the Tigers will still play host to UTSA on Friday, March 12 (7 p.m.), and on Sunday, March 14 (1 p.m.), as originally scheduled.

LSU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 10-4, including a 4-1 mark against the Bears in NCAA postseason play. Baylor defeated the Tigers last season, 6-4, in a regular-season matchup at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

