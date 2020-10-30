Battle of the unbeatens: Newman at Riverside

Two of the best players in the state will be on the field for their respective teams Friday night at Mickey Roussel Field in Reserve.
In a battle of 4-0 teams, quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman school leads the Greenies against Gage Lavardain, and the Riverside Academy Rebels.
Last week, Lavardain had six touchdowns, four rushing and two receiving as the Rebels defeated Southern Lab, 41-26.
Last week, Arch Manning threw four TD passes in a 48-0 win over St Thomas Aquinas.
Here’s some of the key games that Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl will be reporting Friday night.
Newman at Riverside
Destrehan at East St. John
Slidell at Ponchatoula
Mandeville at Fontainebleau
Bogalusa at Hannan
Donaldsonville at St James
Northshore at St Paul’s
Ellender at Vandebilt Catholic