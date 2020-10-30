Battle of the unbeatens: Newman at Riverside

Two of the best players in the state will be on the field for their respective teams Friday night at Mickey Roussel Field in Reserve.

In a battle of 4-0 teams, quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman school leads the Greenies against Gage Lavardain, and the Riverside Academy Rebels.

Last week, Lavardain had six touchdowns, four rushing and two receiving as the Rebels defeated Southern Lab, 41-26.

Last week, Arch Manning threw four TD passes in a 48-0 win over St Thomas Aquinas.

Here’s some of the key games that Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl will be reporting Friday night.

Newman at Riverside

Destrehan at East St. John

Slidell at Ponchatoula

Mandeville at Fontainebleau

Bogalusa at Hannan

Donaldsonville at St James

Northshore at St Paul’s

Ellender at Vandebilt Catholic