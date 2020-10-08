Battle of the Tigers: Hahnville defeats Terrebonne 47-40 in shootout win

Boutte, La – On Wednesday, the Hahnville Tigers opened District 7-5A play with a 47-40 shootout win over Terrebonne at Tiger Stadium.

With the win, Hahnville improved to 2-0 on their season.

Running back Trey LaBranch finished with 242 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns.

Head coach Daniel Luquet said he was impressed with his performance.

“He’s phenomenal. He hits the whole 100 miles per hour to the second or third level before you blink and eye. Not only that, but he’s got those tough yards and you can lean on him,” said Luquet.

The rest of Hahnville’s scores came courtesy of Corey Lorio, who in the fourth quarter, took a direct snap on a fake punt and ran it 45 yards to extend the Tigers lead 40-28.

