Batter Up: Legion baseball set for 1st pitch, June 20th

Baseball could be back by June 20th.

American Legion baseball state director Sidney Parfait said barring any unforseen snags, Legion baseball will return in late June.

Parfait said more than 30 teams will participate statewide, including one team from Crowley and two from Opelousas.

“Those teams will travel to New Orleans to play and vice versa,” said Parfait.

Last week, the LHSAA moved the start date for summer activities to June 8th, meaning clubs could not work out, until then. Parfait said that gives the teams at least 10 days to practice and prepare for the season.

There is an additional insurance cost this season for each team associated with Covid-19. But, Parfait said the additional cost will be covered by the American Legion in Louisiana.

“Teams will still pay $400 for insurance to play the season,” said Parfait.

Parfait said there is a possibility that a few games could be played June 19th.

With the high school baseball season halted in mid-March, there is renewed interest in American Legion baseball this season.