NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jesuit scored 14 points in the second quarter and 15 in the other three on their way to a 59-45 District 9-5A win over Holy Cross on Friday in the Benson Arena.

Jasper Parker led the Blue Jays with 13 points, while Jack Lo made two big threes in the first half in a 10-point effort. Jacob Washington added eight, including a fourth-quarter dunk that served as the dagger in this Friday the 13th rivalry game.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS BELOW:

First Quarter… Jack Lo chases the ball down and drains the three, Jesuit up four early

Second Quarter…Lo… Again from the corner…Blue Jays 24 Tigers 11

The Tigers claw back in the 3rd quarter…fast break Cashmere Pichon to Trent Ramsey… Tigers cut the lead to 6.

Jacob washington sends it home with authority…slam dunk.