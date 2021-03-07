Baseball: Lions complete sweep of Troy

HAMMOND, La. — Southeastern Louisiana completed a sweep of its nonconference series with Troy, wiping out an early deficit to defeat the Trojans, 4-2, Sunday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The Lions (7-4) won the opener, 7-2, and claimed the series Saturday with a 7-1 win over Troy.
Pitcher Noah Hughes (1-0) came on in relief the seventh inning and earned the win, scattering one hit and one walk in three scoreless innings. He struck out three.
Marquez Oates (1-1), who allowed one run in one-third of an inning, was tagged with the loss.