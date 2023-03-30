METAIRIE (WGNO) — Jesuit’s Bryce Pitts (4-1) pitched a shutout Thursday night at John Ryan Stadium in the Blue Jays’ 3-0 cross-division win over the St. Charles Catholic Comets.

Jesuit (18-5, 4-2 in district) scored all three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

With the bases loaded, Alex Jeansonne walked to score Everett Denny, who led off with a single. Patrick Berrigan then picked up a fielder’s choice RBI to score Hunter Oufnac. With runners at the corners and two outs, Michael Brothers laid down a beautiful drag bunt that left the Comets catcher with no play and scored Gates Barre from third.

Pitts allowed just three hits, striking out in the complete game shutout win.

The Blue Jays host De La Salle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while the Comets (17-6-1) host Archbishop Shaw at 1:30 p.m.