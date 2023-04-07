*Courtesy LSU Sports Information

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LSU’s second baseman Gavin Dugas launched a game-tying grand slam to left field in the eighth inning, and designated hitter Cade Beloso smoked an RBI single up the middle in the ninth inning to lift the top-ranked Tigers to an 8-7 victory over No. 6 South Carolina in comeback fashion at Founders Park.

LSU moves to 26-5 on the season and 7-4 in conference play, while the Gamecocks fall to 28-4 on the year and 9-2 in SEC action.

LSU returns to action in about an hour for the second game of the doubleheader and the series finale of the SEC matchup with South Carolina. The contest can be streamed on SEC Network+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

