NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane has announced 24 players as part of its 2023 football signing class, Wednesday.

They include 12 with Louisiana connections, including three from Division I non-select champion Destrehan. Defensive back Kevin Adams, offensive lineman Landry Cannon, and defensive back Jai Eugene Jr. will not take part in a signing ceremony until February.

Tulane’s 2023 class include speed and power back Arnold Barnes, 5-10, 220 pounds. Barnes rushed for 1,722 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. He ran for 381 yards and six TD’s in a game against John Ehret.

Barnes signed at his school in Central City Wednesday morning

Barnes and head coach Wayne Reese Jr. talked about his decision to choose Tulane University.

Tulane also added edge rusher Jah’Rie Garner from St Augustine high school. Garner had six sacks in 2022, and 10 tackles for losses. He is also an excellent student, posting a 3.2 grade point average.

Other Tulane signees with Louisiana ties include linebacker Tyler Grubbs, a transfer from Louisiana Tech who prepped at Holy Cross school.

The class also includes an LSU transfer, offensive tackle Cam Wire, who is expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot that will vacate with departure of long time starter Joey Claybrook.

The Wave’s 2023 class also includes speedster Jahiem Johnson of Hammond high school, who played wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback in 2022.

More signing coverage on WGNO news at 6 and 10 pm.