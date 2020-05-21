Barbara Farris lands assistant coaching gig at Stetson University

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After 10 seasons, Barbara Farris is leaving John Curtis to become the new Assistant Basketball Coach at Stetson Unversity in Florida.
In her 10 seasons, Farris has won 5 state championships(2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), winning her 4th consecutive title in March.
The JCCS girl’s basketball team also finished as the state runner-up in 2013.
She had an overall career record of 279-54.
During her time as head coach, she has seen 15 players go on to play at the collegiate level.
She also served as a Physical Education and Psychology teacher at John Curtis.
The school has named Girl’s Athletic Director, Kristy Hebert, as head coach.
Hebert served as head coach from 1997-2007.