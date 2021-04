Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said his number one starter needed a rest, so he gave it to him last week.

But, Friday at South Florida, Braden Olthoff will be in his familiar spot, at the top of the Tulane rotation.

“I love all of my guys,” said Jewett. “I have to do what is best for their future.”

Jewett said skipping Olthoff in the rotation was a long term decision.

Olthoff has an earned run average of 3.00. He has struck out 40 batters in 36 innings.