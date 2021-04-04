Ball makes career-best 8 3s as Pelicans beat Rockets 122-115

New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball (2) shoots a 3-pointer over Houston Rockets’ Danuel House Jr. (4) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 122-115 to end a two-game skid.

Ball was on fire early, making all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury.

He cooled off after that and didn’t hit from long range again until the third quarter, when he made two.

He had nine assists, and his 27 points tied a season-best on a night he outdid his previous career mark of seven 3s, which he’d accomplished four times.