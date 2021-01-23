Balanced attack leads Timberwolves past Pelicans 120-110

THIBODAUX, La. –Derek St. Hilaire came off the bench with 14 points – 12 from long distance – in New Orleans' 86-62 loss to Nicholls Saturday evening at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Privateers. Damion Rosser led the way with 16 points and added eight boards and three assists, and Troy Green matched St. Hilaire with 14 points to go with five rebounds.

Nicholls 86, New Orleans 62Records: Nicholls (8-5, 6-1 Southland), New Orleans (4-10, 3-3 Southland)Location: David R. Stopher Gymnasium (Thibodaux, Louisiana)

KEY MOMENTS