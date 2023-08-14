Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said he could play up to four running backs early in the season, as the Wave search for the right combination to replace Tyjae Spears, now a rookie draft choice with the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s our report from Tulane media day, Tuesday

Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth was named 2nd team preseason All-American by The Athletic. 1973 was the last time that Tulane had a lineman, offense or defense, named a 1st team All American. That was defensive tackle Charlie Hall.

Tulane hosts South Alabama Saturday night September 2nd. The Wave is an early touchdown favorite.