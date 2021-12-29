BACK TO WORK: Tulane men’s basketball welcomes Memphis for AAC opener

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, as it faces off against the University of Memphis to open American Athletic Conference play.

The Green Wave’s matchup with Memphis will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot or by CLICKING HERE. Tulane’s “Voice of the Green Wave” Corey Gloor will call the action live.

STARTING FIVE

1. The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action for the first time in 21 days to take on Memphis.

2. The Green Wave enters their meeting with Memphis in the hopes of rebounding from their 86-72 set back to the College of Charleston back on Dec. 7 at home.

3. Tulane had each of its last three games (at Texas A&M – Dec. 14; vs. Grambling – Dec. 18; New Orleans – Dec. 21) cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

4. This season, Hunter’s staff welcomes back six letterwinners, six newcomers and three starters, including preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree Jaylen Forbes. Forbes is one of three players on the team, averaging 10-or-more points per game. Freshman Jalen Cook leads the team with 19.0 points per game – a figure that ranks second in the American Athletic Conference. As a team, Tulane is averaging 72.1 points per game and connecting at a 44.8 percent clip.

5. The Green Wave have won the turnover battle in eight of their nine games this season. During the 2021-22 campaign, Tulane won the turnover battle in 19 of its 23 contests last season while also forcing opponents into at least 15 mishaps on 11 occasions. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Green Wave committed equal or fewer turnovers than its opponents in 28 of 30 contests while ranking in the top 15 nationally in turnover margin (+4.3).

THE SERIES

• Tulane’s matchup with Memphis will mark the 71st all-time meeting between the two teams.

• The two teams met for the first time in program history back on Jan. 10, 1977. The Tigers picked up a 78-64 win over the Green Wave.

• Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter is 0-5 all-time against Memphis.

THE OPPONENT – MEMPHIS

• The Tigers enter their matchup with Tulane after they posted an impressive 92-78 win over No. 6/8 Alabama back on Dec. 14.

• Memphis’ win over the Crimson Tide is the highest ranked victory by an AAC team this year.

• The Tigers have also had significant time off, as they have not played a game since their win over Alabama.

• Memphis’ matchup with Tulane also will mark its 2021-22 league opener. The Tigers have won eight of their last 11 conference openers.

• Senior DeAndre Williams leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.2 points per game.

• The Tigers have also received strong contributions from freshmen Emoni Baates and Jalen Duren, as they are both averaging 10.8 points per game.

• As a team, Memphis is averaging 77.7 points per game.

• Head coach Penny Hardaway is in his fourth year on the bench for the Tigers. The two-time Memphis All-American.

• Memphis was picked to finish second in the AAC Preseason Poll.

LAST TIME OUT: Tulane Falls Short at Home to College of Charleston

• The Tulane University men’s basketball team suffered a tough 86-72 loss to the College of Charleston back on Dec. 7 inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

• The loss was the Green Wave’s second loss to the Cougars this season and their first loss by more than five points.

• Sophomores Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross led the way with 17 points each on 5-of-11 and 6-of-12 shooting, respectively. Cross also led the team in rebounds with seven. Freshman Jadan Coleman also joined Forbes and Cross in double figures, as he tied a career high with 13 points.

• Offensively, the Green Wave shot 40.0 percent from the floor and hit at a 39.0 percent clip from long range.

• While Tulane was able to win the turnover battle 18-13 for the eighth time in nine games, they were outrebounded 40-29.

• The first half was a back-and-forth battle as the Green Wave would hold the lead at 34-30 heading into the locker room. Tulane had 13 points off College of Charleston turnovers and were outshooting the Cougars 37.5-18.2 percent from long range. Fifteen of Forbes’ 17 points came in that frame.

MILESTONE WATCH

• Sophomore Jaylen Forbes needs 73 points to reach 600 career points at Tulane.

• Sophomore Kevin Cross needs two points to reach 500 for his career. He also needs 23 rebounds for 300 in his career.

• Senior Scott Spencer needs 59 points for 500 in his career.

• Senior DeVon Baker needs 54 points to reach 1,200 in his career. Baker also need just one more appearance for 80 games played in his career.

• Sophomore Nobal Days needs one rebound to reach200 in his career.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}