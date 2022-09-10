RESERVE, La. — For the second week in a row, Riverside senior running back Elijah “Bill” Davis played a big part in a Rebels victory.

Davis carried the ball 31 times for 304 yards and 7 touchdowns in his team’s 62-23 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

“When they told me I was like, ‘wait, golly really?’ I’m not really too focused on my stats, I’m just worried about at the end of the day if the team wins. That’s really all I’m happy about. like I said, I want to carry this team to a state championship. As long as we win every game, I’m happy. I don’t really care what my stat line is. I never really cared about that. Just at the end of the day as long as RIverside wins, I’m happy,” says Riverside senior running back Elijah “Bill” Davis.

“Somebody asked me, ‘did you expect him ?’ I don’t think you ever expect somebody to go for 300 yards but you know he’s capable of it every night. If you give him enough attempts and you do a good enough job up front and block it up and give him the right numbers and things like that, he’s going to pop some long runs. He’s good enough in between the tackles to break tackles and when he gets out in space, he can break away. He’s a track guy. He’s a 215-pound back who runs 4.5,” says Riverside head football coach Lee Roussel.

Davis rushed for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns in Riverside’s 27-7 jamboree win over Archbishop Hannan.

He is a force to be reckoned with as the 2022 season continues.

Riverside Academy’s Elijah Davis, our Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.