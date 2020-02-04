Back on: Tulane and LSU to alternate home games in baseball

Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said he’s happy to have LSU back on the schedule, and he expects that will be the case for much of the foreseeable future.

Jewett said that Tulane and LSU will play once a season, alternating home venues. Tulane and LSU will play at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field March 24th. In 2021, Jewett said LSU will play Tulane at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

Last year, the two clubs did not play. In previous seasons, LSU and Tulane played twice.

Jewett said the rivalry is a winner for the fans.

Tulane is hoping to qualify for the NCAA tournament. Last season, the Green Wave won 32, and lost 26.

Freshman All America Hudson Haskin says Tulane's tradition is post season baseball.

Last season, Haskin hit .372.

Tulane opens the season with a home series against Florida Gulf Coast, Friday night February 14th.