Back again: Vikings return to Superdome as Saints aim to clinch NFC South

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings makes the game-winning touchdown reception against P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints during overtime in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two of the last three seasons, the Vikings have eliminated the Saints from the playoffs.

The two teams meet again Christmas day at the Superdome, but the clubs are in decidedly different positions. Minnesota, 6-8 is still in the playoff hunt, but just barely.

Meantime, the Saints, 10-4, despite two straight losses, can clinch the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year. That would be a first for the division, formed in 2002.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said the club must get healthy, and get ready for a playoff push.

The Vikings are a much different team from a year ago. Last week, they started only four players from the defensive 11 that started against the Saints in January’s 26-20 Minnesota overtime win.

Minnesota has only 22 quarterback sacks. The Saints have 40.

Minnesota is allowing 27.7 points per game. The Saints are allowing 21.2 points per game.