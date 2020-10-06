B.J. Young says the plan is for South Lafourche’s football team play this week despite outbreak

CUT OFF, La. – The first COVID-19 outbreak of the 2020 Louisiana high school football season comes from Lafourche parish, following Friday night’s game between Central and South Lafourche.

B.J. Young’s first career game as South Lafourche Head Football Coach ended in victory, with a 38-10 win over rival Central Lafourche.

“I was so excited to see our kids after the game and their energy they had during the game you know, feeling some success. I told our guys, we can’t get complacent. You know, it’s one win and it’s a big one. We beat our rival, but it’s another game. we have to keep moving forward and get ready for the next week,” says B.J. Young.

Plans changed Saturday morning after a Central Lafourche football player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lafourche Parish School Board, Central and South Lafourche administrations, and football programs were immediately notified.

“We had to go back and watch the tape and every kid that he touched had to quarantine for 14 days.”

As of today, 33 student-athletes are in quarantine, 26 from Central Lafourche, and 7 from South Lafourche.

Young says the plan is to still play this week against Lutcher, without those 7 kids.

“You know the 7 we lose are crucial to what we do within our system so it definitely is gonna hurt but like I said there’s no excuse so we are going to have to move forward.”

As of right now, South Lafourche will host Lutcher Thursday pending any schedule change from Hurricane Delta.